Niçoise Salad

2 tuna filets, about 7-8 ounces, skin off

olive oil, for drizzling

quail eggs

green beans, blanched and trimmed

small potatoes, boiled until tender

heirloom cherry tomatoes

your favorite olives (I recommend niçoise if they are available!)

your favorite lettuce mix, a mixture of mesclun, arugula, butter lettuce, curly endive, escarole, endive will work

pickled shallots, recipe below

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a nonstick pan. Sear the tuna on both sides for 12 seconds on each side. Set aside.

Trim the veggies: cut the green beans into 1-2 inch pieces on a bias. Cut the potatoes and cherry tomatoes in half. Cut or tear the lettuce into bit-sized pieces. Arrange your salad as desired, top with the seared tuna and dress with as much vinaigrette as you want.

Pickled Shallots:

2 shallots, sliced into thin strips

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup water

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Place the shallots in a small heat-proof bowl. Heat the vinegar, water, sugar and salt until the sugar and salt dissolves. Pour the mixture over the shallots. Allow to cool before using.

Vinaigrette:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

pinch finely chopped thyme

pinch finely chopped rosemary

honey, to taste

kosher salt, to taste

Whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard herbs and a drizzle of honey. Season to taste with salt adjust honey if needed.