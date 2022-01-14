Strawberry Tres Leches

120 grams all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

5 whole eggs

230 grams granulated sugar, divided

1 teaspoon vanilla paste or vanilla extract

⅓ cup whole milk

Strawberry soaking milk (recipe below)

For the top of the cake:

2 cups whipped cream

½ pound strawberries, stem trimmed, sliced thin

Spray a 13 X 9 cake pan with nonstick cooking spray. Line the cake pan with parchment paper and spray the parchment paper with nonstick cooking spray. Preheat oven to 350˚F.

Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl, whisk. Separate the egg yolks from the egg whites. In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the yolks with 165 grams of sugar on high speed until pale yellow. Stir in the milk and vanilla. Gently fold the egg yolk mixture into the flour mixture.

In a clean bowl, beat egg whites on high speed until soft peaks form. With mixer running on medium speed, slowly pour in the remaining 65 grams of sugar. Continue whipping until stiff peaks are just forming. Fold the egg white mixture into the batter. Pour into the prepared cake pan, smoothing the surface of the cake. Bake until a toothpick comes out clean, about 35-45 minutes.

Once the cake is cool, remove it from the pan. Peel off the parchment and put the cake back into the pan, bottom side facing up. Poke the cake several times all over with a toothpick or skewer. Slowly pour the strawberry soaking liquid over the cake. Soak overnight. Before serving, garnish with whipped cream and sliced strawberries.

Strawberry Milk for soaking:

1 pound strawberries, stems trimmed and discarded, cut into quarters

¼ cup sugar

½ cup water

1 12-ounce can evaporated milk

1 cup whole milk

1 can condensed milk

¼ cup heavy cream

Combine the strawberries, sugar and water in a sauce pot. Bring the mixture to a boil. Cook the mixture for 10 minutes at a low boil, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat and allow to cool to room temperature.

Once cool, pour the contents of the pan into a blender with the evaporated milk and whole milk, puree until smooth. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer. Stir in the condensed milk and heavy cream.