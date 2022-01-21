Apple & Pear Hand Pie

Filling:

2 granny smith apples, peeled and finely diced

1 pear, peeled and finely diced

juice from ½ a lemon

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons candied ginger, minced

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

For the dough:

2½ cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsalted cold butter, cut up into small pieces

½ ice water

2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Make the dough:

Combine the butter and flour in a food processor and pulse a few times to mix. Add the butter to the food processor and pulse until only pea-sized pieces remain. Combine the apple cider vinegar and ice water. With the food processor running, drizzle in the water/vinegar mixture until the dough comes together in a ball. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and shape into a disk. Wrap the dough tightly in plastic warp. Refrigerate for 30-60 minutes.

When you’re ready to make the pies remove the dough from the refrigerator and let sit for a few minutes until it’s soft enough to roll out. In the meantime, preheat your oven to 375˚F and make the filling. Combine the apples, pears, lemons, flour, cinnamon, brown sugar, candied ginger and vanilla extract in a bowl. Mix together well.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to a little less than ¼-inch thick. Cut out 6-inch circles. Fill each circle with about ¼-cup of filling. Fold the dough over and crimp with a fork. Using a sharp knife cut a couple of slits in the dough to vent the pie as it bakes.

Transfer the pies to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush with egg wash and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake until golden brown, about 25-30 minutes. Let cool slightly before enjoying.