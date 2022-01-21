Banoffee Pie

Recipe adapted from cooking.newyorktimes.com

1¼ cups/155 grams graham cracker crumbs (about 10 whole graham crackers)

5 tablespoons/70 grams unsalted butter, melted

⅓ cup/65 grams granulated sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 ½ cups store-bought dulce de leche (about 20 ounces)

3 large bananas, peeled and sliced about 1/4-inch thick

For the whipped cream:

1½ cups cold heavy cream

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon instant coffee granules

Chocolate shavings or fresh coffee grounds, for garnish

Heat the oven to 350˚F.

Make the crust: In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, sugar and salt. Stir until fully incorporated and sandy. (when you pinch a bit of it between your fingers, it should hold together.) Transfer to a 9-inch pie plate. Using your fingers or a flat-bottomed cup, press the mixture into the pie plate and up the sides. Make sure it is well-packed. Bake until set, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool at room temperature for 30 minutes, or cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate up to 2 days.

Use a piping bag to spread the dulce de leche on the pie crust. Top with banana slices.

Make the whipped cream: using a handheld mixer or stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whip the heavy cream, sugar, vanilla extract and instant coffee, if using, on medium-high speed until firm peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. Spread the whipped cream on top of the bananas, making sure to spread the whipped cream to the edge, totally covering the bananas (this will help prevent them from browning). Chill the pie, uncovered, for 2 hours and up to overnight.

To serve, sprinkle the pie with chocolate shavings or fresh coffee grounds.