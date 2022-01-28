Stir fry Dan Dan Noodle

For the Sauce:

2 tablespoons Chinese sesame paste, tahini, or peanut butter

1½ tablespoons sesame oil

3 tablespoons black rice vinegar

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

2 tablespoons light soy sauce

2 tablespoons dark soy sauce

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground roasted Szechuan peppercorn, more to taste

1 tablespoon hot chili oil, or to taste

¼ cup chicken broth

For the Noodles:

1 tablespoon peanut or canola oil

1 pound ground pork

12 heads baby bok choy, about 6-8 cups

12 ounces dried or fresh Chinese noodles

3 small spring onions (scallions), sliced thin

Cook the pork in a drizzle of olive oil until brown, season with a little salt and pepper. Set aside.

Blanch the baby bok choy whole in salted, simmering water for 20 seconds then submerge in ice water until cold. Remove and drain well. Cut into julienne strips.

Make the sauce, in a small mixing bowl, add all ingredients and whisk to combine.

Cook the dried noodles according to the package directions. If your package doesn’t have instructions, soak the noodle in warm water for 5-10 minutes until tender. Drain well.

Heat a large nonstick sauté pan over high heat. Add 1 tablespoon peanut or canola oil. Add the noodles shaking the pan constantly and turning over the noodles using tongs or flipping them around until they are nice and softly crisp on the edges. Transfer to a large bowl. Stir the sauce into the noodles. Fold in as much of the cooked pork and bok choy as you like along with the spring onions. Divide the noodles into individual bowls.