Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

For the chicken parmesan:

boneless, skinless chicken breast filets, pounded ¼ inch thin

salt and pepper, to taste

flour, for dredging

2 eggs, whisked

breadcrumbs, for dredging

oil for frying

Season chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. Dredge each breast in the flour and tap off excess, then dip in the egg and let excess drip off, then dredge on both sides in the bread crumbs. Heat oil in heavy-bottomed skillet and fry the chicken on both sides until golden brown. Drain on paper towels and season with salt while warm.

For the sandwich:

Italian baguette cut in half lengthwise

olive oil

tomato sauce, warmed through

fresh mozzarella cheese, shredded

grated parmesan cheese

Heat oven to 350˚F. Place a roasting rack over a cookie sheet. Place the breaded chicken on the rack and spoon (desired amount) of tomato sauce over each chicken breast. Top with fresh mozzarella and a little grated parmesan. Place in the oven for about 6-8 minutes or until the cheeses melt.

Meanwhile, warm the baguette a little in the oven. Place the chicken into the bread and if desired drizzle with a little extra virgin oil.