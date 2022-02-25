Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

4 tablespoons olive oil

4 tablespoons butter

1 cup yellow onion, small diced

1 cup red bell pepper, small diced

½ cup celery, small diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon gumbo file powder

½ bottle beer

8 ounces canned diced tomatoes

6 ounces andouille sausage, sliced in thick rounds

1-2 bay leaves

2-3 sprigs of thyme

2 teaspoons salt (the gumbo needs heavy seasoning)

freshly ground black pepper

6 cups shrimp broth (toast shrimp shells in a little olive oil then simmer in chicken stock)

1½-2 pounds shrimp 16/20, shell-on (peel and reserved shells for the broth)

your favorite hot sauce

For the okra:

2 cups okra, sliced in ½-inch rounds

milk to cover, plus more for breading

flour for dredging

cornmeal for dredging

salt and pepper

oil for frying

Prepare the okra first:

Cover the sliced okra with the milk and allow to soak for 15 minutes. Season the cornmeal with salt and pepper. Remove the okra from the milk, dredge in the flour, then dip into fresh milk. Finally dredge in the seasoned cornmeal. Lightly fry the okra for 1-2 minutes. Drain on paper towels, season with salt while warm. Reserve the okra for the gumbo.

Ad

For the gumbo:

Heat the olive oil and butter in a large pot until the butter melts and begins to foam. Add the yellow onion, red bell pepper and celery, cook until soft and lightly golden brown. Add the garlic cloves and cook for a minute. Add the flour and cook for 3-4 minutes, coating all of the vegetables well. Add the tomato paste and spices. Cook until the tomato paste is a dark red and the spices are fragrant. Add the beer and reduce down. Add the canned tomatoes, andouille sausage, bay leaves and thyme, cook for 1-2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in the shrimp stock or chicken stock, bring the mixture to a simmer and cook for 20-25 minutes until thickened. Stir in the fried okra and shrimp. Season with a few dashes of hot sauce. Simmer the shrimp for a couple minutes until cooked. Taste the gumbo for seasoning before serving. Serve with cornbread or with rice.