A Crispy Cauliflower Side Dish

Crispy Sautéed Cauliflower

1 cauliflower head, outer leaves removed, cut into 1-1½ inch thick streaks

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon paprika

3 eggs

3 cups panko breadcrumbs, pulsed in a food processor a few times until finely ground

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

2 tablespoons ghee

kosher salt

Smoky Aioli:

1 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon lemon juice

pinch salt

Stir together all ingredients for the aioli and set aside.

Whisk together the flour, onion powder, garlic powder and paprika. Place mixture into a shallow bowl. Whisk the eggs in a separate bowl. Place the panko in a third bowl.

Working in batches, dredge the cauliflower in the flour, then egg wash and finally the panko mixture, making sure the cauliflower is well coated at each step. Transfer the breaded cauliflower to a plate and continue the procedure until all of the cauliflower is coated.

Heat the grapeseed oil and ghee together in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Working in batched, sauté the cauliflower for a few minutes on each side or until golden brown. Remove the cooked cauliflower to a tray lined with paper towel, season with salt while warm.

Serve with smoky aioli.