Easy Strawberry Shortcake

For the biscuits:

10 ounces (about 2 cups) self-rising flour

tiny pinch salt

2 tablespoons granulated sugar, if desired

10 ounces (about 1 1/4 cups) heavy cream, plus more for brushing

sanding sugar or raw sugar for dusting the top

Adjust oven rack to center position and preheat oven to 450°F. Place flour and salt in a large bowl. If using, whisk in sugar. Stirring with a wooden spoon, drizzle in cream. Stir until a lumpy dough is formed. Do not over mix. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Pat down into a disk about ¾-inch tall. Use a 3 to 4-inch biscuit cutter to cut out rounds. Place the rounds together and brush with heavy cream. Generously sprinkle with raw sugar and transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet, spaced 2-inches apart. Bake until golden brown, about 12 minutes.

For the strawberries:

1 pint strawberries, sliced into ¼-inch thick slices

2-3 oranges, segmented

granulated sugar as needed

2-3 mint leaves, torn

Toss the strawberries with the orange segments and any juices. Sprinkle with as much sugar as desired. Fold in the torn mint leaves.

For serving:

Lightly sweetened whipped cream

Use a fork, open a biscuit. Top with a generous scoop of strawberries and orange segments, and a little of the juices!

Top with whipped cream and serve.