Whole Roasted Fish

Whole Roasted Snapper with Lemon & Herbs

3-4 pound whole snapper, scaled and gutted

2-3 sprigs rosemary

2-3 sprigs tarragon

3-4 sprigs thyme

3-4 sprigs dill

1 lemon, sliced thin, seeds removed

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

extra virgin olive oil

za’atar (desired amount)

sumac (desired amount)

Preheat your oven to 400-425˚F. Place a roasting rack over a rimmed baking sheet and spray with nonstick cook spray.

Score the skin on both sides of the fish in diamond shapes.

Place the fish on the sheet roasting rack and season well with salt and pepper, sumac and za’tar, rub it into the fish crevices well. Fill the cavity with the herb sprigs and sliced lemon. Drizzle the fish with extra virgin olive oil. Roast for about 25-35 minutes or until the fish is cooked through. The flesh should easily flake away when it’s done.

To serve, transfer the fish to your serving platter and pour any cooking juice over the fish. Serve with salsa verde.

Ad

Italian Salsa Verde:

2 tablespoon capers

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 teaspoon chili flake or your favorite chili paste

1 bunch Italian parsley, very finely chop

Juice of 1-2 lemons, to taste

4-6 tablespoons cup extra virgin olive oil, more if needed

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Place the capers, garlic and chili flake into your mortar. Add a pinch of salt and use the pestle to stir the mixture together. Add the parsley, juice of one lemon and half of your olive oil. Season the mixture with another pinch of salt and pepper. Stir the mixture together using the pestle. Once the mixture comes together, add the remaining olive oil. Taste for seasoning. Add more lemon juice if desired. If you like a really creamy salsa verde, stir in a little more olive oil, a few tablespoons at a time.