Agua de Melon

½ cantaloupe, very ripe

2-4 cups water, as needed

2-6 tablespoons granulated sugar (depending on sweetness of the melon)

Place the melon in the blender and add a little water and a couple tablespoons of sugar. Puree and taste for sweetened, adjust if needed. Make the melon water as thick or thin as you like by adjusting the water.