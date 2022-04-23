Grilled Ancho Swordfish with Mixed Melon Salsa

For the Swordfish:

2 swordfish filets, cut ½-inch thick

Marinade:

¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, smashed with the side of a knife

½ teaspoon ancho powder

½ teaspoon sumac

1 cup cilantro leaves and tender stems, lightly packed

1 cup parsley leaves, lightly packed

heavy pinch of salt

Puree all of the ingredients for the marinade together. Marinate the fish for at least two hours or overnight if possible. Grill to desired doneness.

Melon Salsa:

1 cup honeydew, seeded, small diced

1 cup cantaloupe, seeded, small diced

1 cup watermelon, seeded, small diced

1 scotch bonnet, seeded, cut into little strips

juice of 1-1½ limes

3 tablespoons olive oil

½ cup red onion, cut into thin strips

2 pinches salt, more to taste

Cook the red onion in the oil until nice and soft. Season with salt. Allow to cool, mix into the rest of the ingredients.

Ad

Toss together all ingredients and taste for seasoning.

Serve the swordfish topped with melon salsa and fresh picked cilantro and mint leaves.