Key Lime Pie In A Jar

For the crust:

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

3-4 tablespoons sugar, depending on how sweet you like your crust

1 pinch kosher salt

4 tablespoons butter, melted

Combine and spread on a sheet pan and bake at 325˚F until golden brown, about 10-12 minutes. Allow to cool to room temperature.

Crumble and place into 6-8 glass jars (about 4-6 ounce each) pressing down well.

For the Key Lime:

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

2/3 cup sweetened condensed milk

2 tablespoons heavy cream

6 tablespoons key lime or lime juice (freshly squeezed)

1 teaspoon lime zest

whip cream, for topping

lime zest, for garnish

In a medium bowl, combine the cream cheese, condensed milk and heavy cream with a mixer until smooth. Fold in the lime juice and zest. Spoon about ¼ cup of the puree into the jars over the crust. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours. Remove, top with whip cream and a little zest and serve.