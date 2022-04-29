Key Lime Pie In A Jar
For the crust:
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
3-4 tablespoons sugar, depending on how sweet you like your crust
1 pinch kosher salt
4 tablespoons butter, melted
Combine and spread on a sheet pan and bake at 325˚F until golden brown, about 10-12 minutes. Allow to cool to room temperature.
Crumble and place into 6-8 glass jars (about 4-6 ounce each) pressing down well.
For the Key Lime:
8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
2/3 cup sweetened condensed milk
2 tablespoons heavy cream
6 tablespoons key lime or lime juice (freshly squeezed)
1 teaspoon lime zest
whip cream, for topping
lime zest, for garnish
In a medium bowl, combine the cream cheese, condensed milk and heavy cream with a mixer until smooth. Fold in the lime juice and zest. Spoon about ¼ cup of the puree into the jars over the crust. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours. Remove, top with whip cream and a little zest and serve.