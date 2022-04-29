NY Style Potato Salad

2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled, cut into ½ -1 inch pieces

kosher salt

1 small red onion, minced

grapeseed oil (or any vegetable oil), as needed

1 cup mayonnaise (more, if desired)

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

¼ cup chopped dill pickles

4 hard-boiled eggs, grated on large-hole box grater

¼ cup thinly sliced chives

black pepper to taste

pinch cayenne pepper

Cover the potatoes with cold water in a large pot and add 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil, cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and cool to room temperature.

Heat a drizzle of grapeseed oil over medium heat. Cook the onions until soft and tender but not browned. Allow to cool.

In a bowl, combine the mayonnaise, cooked onion, mustard, vinegar and pickles. Mix well. Fold in the potatoes, eggs and chives. Season with salt, black and cayenne pepper. Keep cold until ready to enjoy.