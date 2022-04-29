Oven-Fried Cornflake Chicken

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs

2 eggs

1 cup buttermilk

A couple shots of tabasco

1 tablespoon Ranch powder

salt and pepper

3 cups crushed cornflakes (Use a food processor to pulse the cornflakes into small pieces)

1 teaspoon Old Bay

If desired, cut the chicken thighs down into smaller 1-2 inch wide strips or you can leave the chicken thighs whole.

Prepare a baking sheet by placing a roasting rack over the sheet and spraying with nonstick cooking spray. Preheat your oven to 350˚F.

Whisk together the eggs, buttermilk, Tabasco and Ranch powder. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a shallow bowl. Combine the cornflakes and Old Bay in a separate bowl. Submerge the chicken in the buttermilk mixture, let the excess dip off and then coat in the cornflakes pressing to make sure the cornflakes stick. As you coat the chicken thighs transfer them to the wire rack. Continue the process until the chicken is all coated. Be sure not to crowd the roasting rack, use two pans, if needed, or bake in batches. Bake until the chicken is cooked through about 15-18 minutes for the tenders or 25-30 minutes for the thighs (depending on how large they are)