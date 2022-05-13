Mexican Red Chile Sauce for Chilaquiles

For the sauce:

3 pasilla chiles, deveined and seeded

1 chile de arbol

¼ onion

1 clove garlic

3 small beefsteak tomatoes, cut in half

20 grams sesame seeds, toasted

2 tablespoons oil

salt, to taste

Place the onion quarter, garlic clove and tomatoes on a baking sheet,. Broil until the onion and skins of the tomatoes are charred and mushy. Remove and allow to cool enough to handle. While the vegetables char, cover the dried chilies with boiling water and allow to soften for a few minutes.

Remove the chilies from the soaking water and place in a blender with the charred vegetables and the sesame seeds along with about ½ cup of the chili soaking liquid.

Puree until smooth.

Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Carefully pour the sauce into it (it will splatter), season with salt to taste, reduce down for about 5 minutes.

For the Chilaquiles:

tortilla chips

eggs

crumbled Cotija cheese

picked cilantro

Mexican crema

Add the tortilla chips to the chile sauce and gently shake the pan to coat the chips. Cook until the tortillas are heated through, about 3 minutes. Taste and season with salt as needed.

Serve warm topped with a fried egg, Cotija cheese, a drizzle of crema and picked cilantro leaves.