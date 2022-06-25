Berry Crisp with Lavender

For the Filling:

4 cups blueberries, rinsed

4 cups blackberries, rinsed

¼ cup cornstarch

¼-½ cup sugar, depending on the sweetness of the berries

juice from 1 lemon

Preheat your oven to 375˚F. Mix together the ingredients for the filling and transfer to a baking dish. Top with lavender crumble. Bake until golden brown and bubbly, about 45-60 minutes. Allow to cool before serving.

For the lavender crisp topping:

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons old-fashioned rolled oats

1 tablespoon dried lavender

6 tablespoons brown sugar

6 tablespoons white sugar

¾ cup butter, melted

½ teaspoon cinnamon

pinch of salt