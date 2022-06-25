Berry Crisp with Lavender
For the Filling:
4 cups blueberries, rinsed
4 cups blackberries, rinsed
¼ cup cornstarch
¼-½ cup sugar, depending on the sweetness of the berries
juice from 1 lemon
Preheat your oven to 375˚F. Mix together the ingredients for the filling and transfer to a baking dish. Top with lavender crumble. Bake until golden brown and bubbly, about 45-60 minutes. Allow to cool before serving.
For the lavender crisp topping:
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons old-fashioned rolled oats
1 tablespoon dried lavender
6 tablespoons brown sugar
6 tablespoons white sugar
¾ cup butter, melted
½ teaspoon cinnamon
pinch of salt