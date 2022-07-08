Creamy Grits with Poached Egg and Pancetta

For the grits:

2 cups whole milk

2 cups chicken broth

2 tablespoons butter

1½ teaspoons salt

1 cup grits

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons heavy cream

4 ounces shredded cheddar cheese

Bring the milk, broth, butter and salt to a boil. Whisk in the grits, then lower to a simmer and cook for 20-25 minutes, stirring often. Add the rest of the ingredients, cover polenta and cook on lowest heat possible for about 10 minutes. Serve topped with crispy pancetta and a poached egg.

Crispy pancetta:

Pancetta, sliced thin.

Preheat your over to 350˚F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place a single layer of pancetta on the baking sheet, cover with a piece of parchment paper and another baking sheet. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until the polenta begins to turn golden brown and shrink. Remove from oven, remove top baking sheet. Carefully remove the top piece of parchment paper. Let pancetta cool completely. Pancetta will continue to crisp as it cools.

For the poached egg:

Fill a medium saucepan about 2/3 full with water and bring to a boil over high heat.

Reduce to a simmer. Crack the egg into a sieve and allow the outer part of the egg white (the slightly more liquid part) to drain out, then carefully place into the simmering water. Poach for 3 minutes for a firm white and a still runny yolk. Remove the egg with a slotted spoon and place on the grits.