Spicy Cheetos-Crusted Chicken Tenders

1 pound boneless / skinless chicken breast, cut into strips

1 8.5-ounce bag of your favorite Cheetos snacks

½ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne

salt and pepper, to taste

3 eggs, whisked

Preheat your oven to 350˚F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or set a wire rack over the baking sheet. Spray the parchment / rack with nonstick cooking spray.

Grind the Cheetos in a food processor until they resemble bread crumbs. Place into a shallow dish and mix in the cheese. Combine the flour, garlic powder, onion powder and cayenne in a shallow dish. Season with salt and pepper. Place the eggs in a third dish and whisk in 2 tablespoons water.

Dredge the chicken strips in the flour, shaking off any excess, then into the egg mixture and finally dredge in the Cheetos crumbs, pressing them in. Transfer the strips to a baking sheet as you bread them.

Ad

Bake for 14-20 minutes (depending on the size of your strips) until cooked through. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.