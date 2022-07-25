Baked Creamsicle Alaska

aked Alaska with Italian Meringue, Pound Cake, Orange Sorbet & Vanilla

Pound cake, homemade or purchased

Orange sorbet

Vanilla ice cream

Italian Meringue:

8 egg whites

1½ cups sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

pinch kosher salt

Prepare the cake and ice cream:

Slice the pound cake into ½-inch thick slices. You can cut it in rounds, or leave it as slices.

Place a small tray (metal is best) in the freezer. Scoop a half ball of orange sorbet and a half ball of vanilla ice cream, filling your scoop completely to make a round ball. Transfer the ball of ice cream to the freezer. Continue scooping and freezing until you’ve made enough balls for the amount of servings you want to make.

Make the Italian Meringue:

Warm the egg whites and sugar in a bowl over a bain-marie at a low simmer (must sure the water doesn’t touch the bowl with the egg whites). Whisk until the sugar melts and the temperature registers 120˚F. Transfer to the bowl of a stand mixer and beat over medium speed. When egg whites become frothy, add cream of tartar, vanilla extract and the salt. Continue beating over high speed until stiff and glossy, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a piping bag fitted with a star tip.

Build the Baked Alaska:

Place a cake slice down on your serving vessel. Top with a ball of ice cream. Begin piping meringue around your cake circle, staying as tight to the cake as you can. Continue piping, building each layer on top of the next until you’ve reached the top of the ice cream ball. Using a torch, toast the meringue. Serve immediately.