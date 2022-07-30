Salsa Criolla
1½ cups white onion, small diced
1 cup red bell pepper, seeded, small diced
1 cup green bell pepper, seeded, small diced
1 cup distilled white vinegar
2 cloves garlic, grated on a microplane
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 cup finely chopped Italian parley
¾ cup extra virgin olive oil
½ cup neutral oil, like canola
salt, to taste
Stir together all ingredients in a large bowl. Season to taste with salt. Store covered in the refrigerator. This sauce is even better the next day after it sits.
Serving suggestions:
This sauce is great with grilled meats or vegetables. We even use as a dipping sauce for beef empanadas at our restaurant.