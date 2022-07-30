Wasabi-Soy Vinaigrette:
2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
2½ tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons sesame oil
4 teaspoons granulated sugar
1 teaspoon ginger, grated on a microplane
1½ teaspoons wasabi paste, mixed with just enough water to form a paste
3 tablespoons neutral oil, like peanut or vegetable
Whisk together all ingredients but the oils. Slowly drizzle in the oils, while whisking, until the dressing is emulsified.
Serving suggestions: We served this dressing spooned over seared tuna and mixed greens with shaved radish and carrot.