Wasabi-Soy Vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2½ tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons sesame oil

4 teaspoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ginger, grated on a microplane

1½ teaspoons wasabi paste, mixed with just enough water to form a paste

3 tablespoons neutral oil, like peanut or vegetable

Whisk together all ingredients but the oils. Slowly drizzle in the oils, while whisking, until the dressing is emulsified.

Serving suggestions: We served this dressing spooned over seared tuna and mixed greens with shaved radish and carrot.