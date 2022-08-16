Pork Tenderloin Bahn Mi

For the pork:

½ pound tenderloin, sliced into thin strips (julienned)

For the marinade:

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

½ teaspoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, minced

1 stalk lemongrass, outer hard shell removed, inner center finely chopped

Combine all ingredients for the marinade. Marinate for 1-2 hours before cooking.

To cook the pork, heat a drizzle of neutral oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Drain any excess marinade from the pork and sauté until the pork is cooked through.

To build the sandwiches:

demi or petit baguette (we found some in our local specialty market in the freezer), you can also use a regular baguette, cut down into 2-3 sandwiches.

½ cup mayonnaise mixed with ½ tablespoon Sriracha

cucumbers, sliced into thin strips, seeds discarded

pickled carrots (recipe below)

cilantro sprigs with tender leaves and stems

Jalapenos, sliced thin

pate, if desired

Pickled carrots:

3-4 carrots, peeled and cut into thin strips (julienned)

½ cup white vinegar

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons water

Combine the vinegar, sugar, salt and water in a small pot and heat until the sugar and salt has dissolved. Set the carrots over a bowl set over a bowl of ice. Pour the hot pickling liquid over the carrots and let sit until cooled to room temperature.

Build the sandwich:

Split the roll down the middle. Smear with mayo and pate (if using). Add in the pork, cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro sprigs and as many jalapenos as you want.