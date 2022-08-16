Pork Tenderloin Bahn Mi
For the pork:
½ pound tenderloin, sliced into thin strips (julienned)
For the marinade:
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon brown sugar
½ teaspoon garlic, minced
1 teaspoon ginger, minced
1 stalk lemongrass, outer hard shell removed, inner center finely chopped
Combine all ingredients for the marinade. Marinate for 1-2 hours before cooking.
To cook the pork, heat a drizzle of neutral oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Drain any excess marinade from the pork and sauté until the pork is cooked through.
To build the sandwiches:
demi or petit baguette (we found some in our local specialty market in the freezer), you can also use a regular baguette, cut down into 2-3 sandwiches.
½ cup mayonnaise mixed with ½ tablespoon Sriracha
cucumbers, sliced into thin strips, seeds discarded
pickled carrots (recipe below)
cilantro sprigs with tender leaves and stems
Jalapenos, sliced thin
pate, if desired
Pickled carrots:
3-4 carrots, peeled and cut into thin strips (julienned)
½ cup white vinegar
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
½ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons water
Combine the vinegar, sugar, salt and water in a small pot and heat until the sugar and salt has dissolved. Set the carrots over a bowl set over a bowl of ice. Pour the hot pickling liquid over the carrots and let sit until cooled to room temperature.
Build the sandwich:
Split the roll down the middle. Smear with mayo and pate (if using). Add in the pork, cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro sprigs and as many jalapenos as you want.