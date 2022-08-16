Pork Tenderloin Bahn Mi

83º

Michelle Bernstein, SoFlo Taste Host

For the pork:

½ pound tenderloin, sliced into thin strips (julienned)

For the marinade:

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

½ teaspoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, minced

1 stalk lemongrass, outer hard shell removed, inner center finely chopped

Combine all ingredients for the marinade. Marinate for 1-2 hours before cooking.

To cook the pork, heat a drizzle of neutral oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Drain any excess marinade from the pork and sauté until the pork is cooked through.

To build the sandwiches:

demi or petit baguette (we found some in our local specialty market in the freezer), you can also use a regular baguette, cut down into 2-3 sandwiches.

½ cup mayonnaise mixed with ½ tablespoon Sriracha

cucumbers, sliced into thin strips, seeds discarded

pickled carrots (recipe below)

cilantro sprigs with tender leaves and stems

Jalapenos, sliced thin

pate, if desired

Pickled carrots:

3-4 carrots, peeled and cut into thin strips (julienned)

½ cup white vinegar

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons water

Combine the vinegar, sugar, salt and water in a small pot and heat until the sugar and salt has dissolved. Set the carrots over a bowl set over a bowl of ice. Pour the hot pickling liquid over the carrots and let sit until cooled to room temperature.

Build the sandwich:

Split the roll down the middle. Smear with mayo and pate (if using). Add in the pork, cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro sprigs and as many jalapenos as you want.

About the Author:

Born and raised in Miami, of Jewish and Latinx descent, Chef Michelle “Michy” Bernstein is the host of Local10’s Emmy-Award winning SoFlo TASTE and a fixture in the culinary world.

