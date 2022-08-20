Sheet pan French toast

Recipe adapted from: cooking.nytimes.com

3 large eggs

1 large egg yolk

1 cup whole milk

½ cup heavy cream

pinch of kosher salt

1 teaspoon vanilla paste or extract

a few gratings of fresh nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons/125 grams granulated sugar

1 tablespoon grapefruit liqueur (optional)

2 (1½-inch-thick) slices sourdough or country bread, halved

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

maple syrup, berries and grapefruit segments, for serving

The day before serving, in a medium bowl, combine eggs, egg yolk, milk, cream, salt, vanilla, nutmeg, cardamom, 2 tablespoons/25 grams sugar and the liqueur, if using. Whisk well until thoroughly combined.

Place the bread in a gallon-size zip-top plastic bag or shallow dish that will fit the slices snugly. Pour the egg mixture into the bag or dish to soak in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours. If in a bag, lay on a plate and turn the bag over from time to time. If in a dish, cover and flip the slices carefully now and then to ensure even soaking.

When ready to cook, heat oven to 425˚F. Remove the slices from the bag or dish, letting any excess drip off, and place on a plate. Coat the bread evenly with the remaining ½ cup/100 grams sugar.

Heat a sheet pan in the oven for 5 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon butter to the pan. Spread it around and add the sugar-coated bread, spacing evenly. Reduce heat to 400˚F. Cook until the bottoms are evenly burnished and golden brown, 14 to 18 minutes.

Flip the bread and add the remaining tablespoon butter in slivers around the slices. Cook until the bottoms are nicely browned, 7 to 8 minutes. Turn the slices on the cut ends to caramelize, 4 to 5 minutes. Serve immediately with the syrup, berries and grapefruit segments.