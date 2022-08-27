Mango Panna Cotta

2 ripe medium-sized alphonso mangoes, about 225 to 250 grams (yields about 1½ cups mango puree)

1¼ cups whole milk, divided

1 packet powdered gelatin

1¼ cups heavy cream

¼cup granulated sugar, or more to taste if desired

pinch salt

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Rinse, peel and chop the mangoes. Puree the mangoes until smooth. Taste your puree for sweetness. If the puree is not very sweet, you can add another tablespoon or two of sugar into the milk/cream mixture below. Set aside.

In a small bowl, bloom the powdered gelatin in ¼ cup of the milk.

Combine remaining 1 cup milk, heavy cream, sugar and salt in a saucepan. Heat over medium heat, whisking often, and bring to a gentle simmer. Add the bloomed gelatin and whisk until fully dissolved. Remove the mixture from the heat and allow to cool for 10-15 minutes before stirring in the mango puree and vanilla. Stir until smooth. Strain the mixture before portioning. Portion into small servings dishes, cups or bowls. If you want to serve the panna cotta freeform on a plate, make sure to grease the mold before portioning so you can release the panna cotta. Allow the mixture to chill for several hours or overnight before serving.

Serve with your favorite toppings, we garnished with lightly sweetened whipped cream and fresh mango chunks.