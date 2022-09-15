Couscous with Vegetables

For blanching the vegetables:

2 quarts vegetable broth

1 cinnamon stick

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons ground turmeric

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1 teaspoons ground harissa spice or Aleppo

salt and pepper to taste

For the vegetables:

2 zucchini, cut into quarters

2 yellow squash, cut into quarters

2 turnips, peeled, cut into quarters

3 carrots, peeled, cut into quarters

For the couscous:

4 cups couscous

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon cardamom

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Combine all together in a mixing bowl. Pour in warm vegetable broth or hot water to just come up ½-inch above the couscous and cover immediately.

After about 10 minutes, remove plastic and fluff with a fork.

For the raisin topping:

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 yellow onions, small diced

½ cup sultanas or golden raisins, soaked in water and drained

Ad

2 tablespoons honey

Place the vegetable broth in a deep skillet. Add the cinnamon stick, spices and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer.

Cut and peel the vegetables. Gently place the vegetables in the simmering broth and poach until just tender. Remove and set aside.

Meanwhile, cook the onions. Heat the 2 tablespoons olive oil in a sauté pan, add the onions and cook until tender and lightly golden brown. Add the raisins and honey. Continue to cook until the raisins plump up and the onions begin to caramelize. Season with salt.

To serve, arrange the poached vegetables around the edge of your serving dish. Fill the dish with couscous and pack lightly to mold. Unmold onto your serving dish and top with the onion mixture.