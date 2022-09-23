Chipotle Shrimp Taco with Cabbage Slaw
For the Shrimp:
1 pound (21/25 size) shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 chayote squash, cut into strips
olive oil, for cooking the shrimp
salt and pepper
For tossing the shrimp:
2 tablespoons sour cream
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 heaping tablespoon adobo sauce (from canned chipotles)
½ teaspoon ground cumin
For building the Tacos:
corn tortillas
cabbage slaw, recipe below
Season the shrimp with salt and pepper and heat a good drizzle of oil in a skillet. Cook the shrimp and chayote until the shrimp is cooked through and the chayote is a little soft. Season to taste. Remove to a bowl and toss with the sour cream, mayonnaise, adobo and ground cumin.
Fill the corn tortilla with the shrimp and chayote mixture. Top with cabbage slaw.
For the Cabbage Slaw:
¼ head green cabbage, shaved thin
¼ bunch cilantro, chopped
juice from ½ a lime
salt to taste
Toss together all ingredients. Taste for seasoning and like and adjust if desired.