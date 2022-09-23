Chipotle Shrimp Taco with Cabbage Slaw

For the Shrimp:

1 pound (21/25 size) shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 chayote squash, cut into strips

olive oil, for cooking the shrimp

salt and pepper

For tossing the shrimp:

2 tablespoons sour cream

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 heaping tablespoon adobo sauce (from canned chipotles)

½ teaspoon ground cumin

For building the Tacos:

corn tortillas

cabbage slaw, recipe below

Season the shrimp with salt and pepper and heat a good drizzle of oil in a skillet. Cook the shrimp and chayote until the shrimp is cooked through and the chayote is a little soft. Season to taste. Remove to a bowl and toss with the sour cream, mayonnaise, adobo and ground cumin.

Fill the corn tortilla with the shrimp and chayote mixture. Top with cabbage slaw.

For the Cabbage Slaw:

¼ head green cabbage, shaved thin

¼ bunch cilantro, chopped

juice from ½ a lime

salt to taste

Toss together all ingredients. Taste for seasoning and like and adjust if desired.