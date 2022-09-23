Tofu Breakfast Scramble Taco

Recipe from: cooking.nytimes.com/

And changed a little by MB

Tofu Scramble

1 (14-ounce) block firm or extra-firm tofu

1 shallot, sliced thin

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce or tamari

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

½ teaspoon ground cumin

kosher salt and black pepper

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

handful of thinly sliced kale leaves

For Serving:

your favorite tortillas

avocado, sliced thin

Cut the block of tofu in half horizontally as you would a hamburger bun. Pat both pieces dry and wrap in paper towels. If time allows, press the tofu by placing a cast-iron skillet or other heavy object on top of the wrapped tofu for about 30 minutes (this helps remove moisture so the tofu retains its shape better during cooking.)

In a measuring cup or bowl, combine the soy sauce, turmeric and cumin with 2 tablespoons water.

Unwrap the tofu and season on all sides with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add the tofu blocks and shallot and cook until golden brown and crisp on the bottom, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip the tofu and cook until golden brown and crisp on the other side, another 3 to 4 minutes. If the tofu is emitting water, hold the tofu with a spatula and pour the water out of the pan.

Lower the heat to medium. Using a spatula or wooden spoon, break up the tofu into chunks. Add the scallions, kale and the seasoning mixture and cook, stirring and continuing to break up the tofu, until absorbed, about 2 minutes. Serve on your favorite tortillas, topped with sliced avocado

Street Style Salsa, Salsa Callejera

Recipe from: patijinich.com/salsa-callejera/

2 chiles de árbol stemmed, or more to taste

1½ pound about 5 or 6 ripe Roma tomatoes

½ pound about 4 tomatillos husked and rinsed

1 to 2 jalapeños or to taste

1 garlic clove

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped white onion

½ cup coarsely chopped cilantro leaves and upper stems

1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

¾ teaspoon kosher or sea salt or more to taste

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Preheat a Comal or small sauté pan over medium-low heat. Once hot, toast chiles de árbol for about a minute until toasted and fragrant. Remove from the heat.

Place the tomatoes, tomatillos, jalapeños, and garlic in a medium saucepan. Cover with water and set over medium-high heat, simmer for about 10 minutes until the tomatoes and tomatillos are cooked and mushy and the jalapeños have softened and changed their color.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the tomatoes, tomatillos, jalapeños, and garlic to blender.

Incorporate the chiles de árbol, onion, cilantro, cumin, and salt and puree until smooth.

Set a medium saucepan over medium heat, once hot add the oil. Once the oil is hot, pour in the salsa and be ready to partially cover with the lid as it will jump. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes, until thickened and seasoned and color has deepened.