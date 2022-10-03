Fettuccine Alfredo:

¾ pound fettuccine pasta

pasta water reserved from cooking

½ cup butter, cut in tiny pieces

2 cups freshly grated freshly grated parmesan cheese

kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Cook the pasta according to package instructions in salted, boiling water until al dente. Reserve the pasta cooking water.

While the pasta cooks, heat the butter in a large sauté pan. Whisk in ½ cup of the pasta cooking water. Fold in the parmesan cheese. Once the pasta is cooked, fold in the noodles to the sauce. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve with grated parmesan cheese on the top.