Fettuccine Alfredo:
¾ pound fettuccine pasta
pasta water reserved from cooking
½ cup butter, cut in tiny pieces
2 cups freshly grated freshly grated parmesan cheese
kosher salt, to taste
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Cook the pasta according to package instructions in salted, boiling water until al dente. Reserve the pasta cooking water.
While the pasta cooks, heat the butter in a large sauté pan. Whisk in ½ cup of the pasta cooking water. Fold in the parmesan cheese. Once the pasta is cooked, fold in the noodles to the sauce. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve with grated parmesan cheese on the top.