Pasta with Brown Butter Squash

1 package mezzi rigatoni, or similar pasts shaped

1 small butternut or acorn squash, peeled and cut into small chunks

olive oil

¼ teaspoon ground cardamon

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

pinch ground cumin

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

kosher salt, to taste

3 tablespoons butter

1 shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1-2 fresh sage sprigs

½ cup chicken stock or broth

pinch chili flake or Aleppo

1 cup ricotta salata, grated

1 cup pecorino cheese, grated

Cook the pasta in salted water according to package instructions until al dente. Drain and toss with a drizzle of olive oil to prevent sticking while you prepare the brown butter squash.

Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large sauté pan. Add the shallot and garlic and cook until fragrant. Add the squash and cook, stirring often, until the squash begins to soften. Add the butter, allow to brown. Add the sage, spices, a heavy pinch of salt and the brown sugar and cook until fragrant. Add the chicken stock and cook until reduced and the squash is tender. Toss in the cooked pasta and the browned butter. Season to taste with salt and a pinch of Aleppo or chili flake. Toss in about ½ cup each of ricotta salata and pecorino cheese. Serve topped with additional cheese, if desired.