Spiny Lobster Pasta

Giglo Pasta or similar shape, cooked according to package instructions (you’ll need about 3 cups cooked pasta)

Meat from 2 spiny lobster tails, cut up ½-inch pieces

zest from 1 lemon

pinch Aleppo chili flakes

kosher salt, to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter, plus 1 teaspoon to finish

2 shallots, cut in thin strips (julienned)

½ inch knob ginger, peeled, cut in thin strips (julienned)

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup white wine

¼-½ cup chicken broth

1 tablespoon mascarpone cheese

1 tablespoon chopped dill

1 tablespoon chopped tarragon

1½ cups oven burst tomatoes

Season the lobster meat with the lemon zest, Aleppo chili and salt.

Meanwhile, cook the pasta according to package instructions in salted, boiling water, until al dente.

While the pasta cooks, make the sauce.

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a sauté pan. Add the shallots, ginger and garlic and sauté for 1-2 minutes. Add the lobster meat and cook for 1 minute. Add the white wine and reduce all of the way down. Add the stock (start with ¼ cup, add more if needed and bring to a bubble. Add the mascarpone and remaining 1 teaspoon butter, season with a pinch of salt. Stir to emulsify the sauce. Stir in the herbs, tomatoes and pasta, stirring to coat the pasta in the sauce. Taste for seasoning.

For the oven burst tomatoes:

1 pint cherry tomatoes, cut in half

olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat your oven to 400˚F. Toss the tomatoes with a little olive oil and salt and pepper. If you have a roasting rack, place the rack over a baking sheet and arrange the tomatoes, cut side up, on the rack. You can also use a baking sheet lined with parchment paper if you don’t have a rack. Roast the tomatoes for 7-10 minutes, just until they start to shrivel up at the edges and are just bursting on the top. Remove and cool.