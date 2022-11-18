Cherry and Bourbon Cranberry Sauce:

Recipe from epicurious.com/recipes/food/views/cranberry-cherry-compote

20 ounces frozen or fresh cranberries (about 4½ cups)

10 ounces frozen dark sweet cherries (about 2 cups)

1¼ cups (packed) brown sugar

½ cup apple cider

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ cup bourbon

Combine all ingredients except for bourbon in a sauce pot. Bring to a boil and cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the bourbon, reduce the heat and bring to a simmer, stirring often. While the mixture cooks, use your spoon to press the cherries into the side of the pan to help break them up. Cook the mixture until thick and syrupy, about 25 minutes. Let cool completely.