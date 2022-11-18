Thanksgiving Leftovers’ Egg Rolls

T-Day Leftover Eggrolls

You can use any combination of Thanksgiving leftovers you want. Use the recipe below as a guide.

frozen eggroll wrappers

roasted turkey, chopped

cranberry sauce

whole roasted sweet potatoes, sliced into rounds

leftover roasted Brussels sprouts, roughly chopped

peanut oil for frying

gravy with a dash of soy sauce, for dipping, if desired

For the sweet potatoes: Scrub and rinse your potatoes then pat dry. Prick with a fork all over. Wrap in aluminum foil and bake in a preheated 400°F oven until tender to a knife tip, about 45-55 minutes, depending on the size of your potatoes.

To make the eggrolls:

Defrost the eggroll wrappers about an hour before using. Lay a wrapper on a clean work surface with a corner pointing towards you. In the bottom third of the wrapper, add spoonfuls of whatever fillings you’re using. To close, fold the wrapper sides in first, then roll the wrapper up from the bottom, rolling in the filling as you go. Wet the top corner of the wrapper with a little water and seal.

To fry, heat about 1 -2 inches of peanut oil in a cast iron pan or Dutch oven. Fry at 350°F until golden brown and crispy on all sides. Serve with gravy dipping sauce, if desired. I added a little soy to my gravy!