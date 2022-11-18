Turkey-Herder’s Pie with Cheesy Mashed Potatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

2 cups yellow onions, julienne (cut in thin strips)

1 cup celery, small diced

1 cup carrots, peeled, small diced

3 cups cremini mushroom, stemmed and sliced thin

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

2 cups turkey gravy

3-4 cups roasted turkey, chopped

1 teaspoon thyme, finely chopped

1 teaspoon rosemary, finely chopped

2 tablespoon tarragon, finely chopped

1 cup frozen peas, defrosted

salt and black pepper, to taste

For the topping:

4-6 cups mashed potatoes

3 cups grated cheddar cheese

Heat the oil and butter in a large heavy-bottom sauté pan or Dutch oven. Add the onions, carrots and celery, sauté for 3-4 minutes over medium low heat to soften. Add the mushrooms and garlic and cook until the mushrooms begin to release their moisture. Add the gravy into the pan, cook until the gravy melts into the vegetables and begins to simmer. Add in the turkey, herbs and peas. Mix well and taste for seasoning.

Transfer mixture to an oven-safe baking dish. Top with mashed potatoes and grated cheddar cheese. Bake in a preheated 375°F oven until warmed through and light golden on top, about 20-25 minutes.