Fish & Chips

For the batter:

1 pound codfish filets, cut into 2-3 ounce portions

½ cup all-purpose flour, divided

½ cup cornstarch

1 tablespoon baking powder

kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup dark beer, kept very cold

½ cup seltzer / sparkling water, kept very cold

peanut oil or vegetable oil for frying

your favorite French fries for serving

tartar sauce for serving

malt vinegar for serving, if desired

Place 2 tablespoons of the flour in a shallow dish. In a large bowl, whisk together the remaining flour, cornstarch and baking powder. Season with salt and pepper. Whisk in the cold beer and enough sparkling water until you have a smooth batter, don’t over mix and only add in enough seltzer to make a batter that resembles pancake batter.

When you’re ready to fry the fish and chips, pour 1-2 inches of peanut oil into a large Dutch oven. Heat to 350˚F. Season the codfish with a little salt and pepper. Dredge the codfish in the reserved flour, making sure to completely coat the fish. Shake off any excess flour then dip the codfish into the wet batter, submerging the fish completely. Carefully lower the fish into the hot oil and fry until golden brown all over and cooked through. Remove and drain on paper towels. Season lightly with salt while warm. After you have fried all of the fish, raise your oil temperature to 375-400˚F. Fry your French fries until golden brown. Remove and drain on paper towels while warm. Serve with tartar sauce and malt vinegar, if desired. Enjoy immediately.

Tartar sauce:

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon capers, chopped

1 shallot, minced

juice from ½ a lemon

2 tablespoons Italian parsley, finely chopped

dash or two of hot sauce

Whisk together all ingredients for the tartar sauce. Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary.