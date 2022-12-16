Cacio E Pepe Brussels Sprouts

1-pound Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed, cut in half or quartered

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

kosher salt, to taste

2-3 tablespoons heavy cream

¼ cup Parmesan cheese grated

zest from 1 lemon

Heat the butter and oil in a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Once the butter is foaming, add the Brussels sprouts and cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and several cracks from a pepper mill. Add the cheese and caramelize shaking the pan, be careful it doesn’t burn. Add the cream, bring to a boil and remove from the heat. Top with lemon zest and if you want to top with more cheese you can!!