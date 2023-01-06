Herbaceous French Omelet
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 shallots, minced
3 eggs, whisked well in a small bowl
kosher salt, to taste
Aleppo chili, to taste
fresh herbs for topping: Italian parsley leaves, cilantro leaves, mint leaves, dill fronds
prepared tahini, for serving
sea salt for serving
Heat the olive oil in a nonstick pan over medium heat. Add the shallots and sauté until translucent. Add the eggs into the pan. Season with a heavy pinch of salt and Aleppo chili and keep stirring the omelet until it just begins to set and looks like wet scrambled eggs; make sure the eggs are spread out and begin rolling the omelet off the pan and onto a plate. top with your favorite herbs and a drizzle of tahini.