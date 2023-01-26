Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Herbs & Fried Shallots

¼ cup fish sauce

¼ cup palm sugar, grated

¼ cup freshly squeezed lime-juice

2 garlic cloves, minced

1-2 Thai chilies, minced with seeds

1 tablespoon peanut oil

8-10 ounce skirt steak, cut into ½-inch strips

1-2 small bundles rice vermicelli noodles, soaked according to package instructions, drained

1 small bunch leaf lettuce, sliced thin -if desired

½-1 cup mint leaves, large leaves torn into smaller pieces

½ cup basil leaves, large leaves torn into smaller pieces

¼-½ cup-cilantro leaves

2-3 tablespoons salted roasted peanuts, lightly chopped

2-3 tablespoons crispy shallots (purchased)

To make the Nuoc Mam: whisk together the fish sauce, palm sugar, lime juice, garlic cloves and as much chili as you can handle. Set aside.

Heat peanut oil over high heat in your wok or a large sauté pan. Season the skirt steak with salt and pepper and sear to your liking. Transfer the cooked meat to a bowl with the noodles, mix in lettuce if you’re using any, the herbs, peanuts and crunchy shallots. Dress with as much nuoc mam as you like. Serve immediately.