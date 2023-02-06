Leafy Greens and White Beans with Parmesan and Chicken Broth
2 tablespoons good quality extra virgin olive oil, plus more for finishing
1 cup yellow onions, small diced
¾ cup celery, small diced
¾ cup carrot, peeled, medium diced
3 garlic cloves, sliced thin
1-2 bunches leafy greens, washed well, stems trimmed, leaves and stem torn into large pieces
2 cups chicken broth
piece of Parmesan rind
1-1½ cups cooked white beans (you can use canned or cooked from dried)
1 bay leaf
heavy pinch Aleppo
salt and pepper, to taste
2 tablespoon fresh dill, roughly chopped
Parmesan for grating, to serve
Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large sauté pan. Add the onions, celery and carrots and sauté over medium-low heat until the onions and celery have softened. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute. Add the chicken broth and Parmesan rind and bay leaf. Raise heat to medium, add the cooked white beans, a heavy pinch of Alepoo chili and season heavily with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer add the greens. Cook until tender which is only a couple of minutes. Remove the rind and bay leaf. Serve the greens, beans and broth with a drizzle of good quality olive oil and freshly grated parmesan.