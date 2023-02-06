Leafy Greens and White Beans with Parmesan and Chicken Broth

2 tablespoons good quality extra virgin olive oil, plus more for finishing

1 cup yellow onions, small diced

¾ cup celery, small diced

¾ cup carrot, peeled, medium diced

3 garlic cloves, sliced thin

1-2 bunches leafy greens, washed well, stems trimmed, leaves and stem torn into large pieces

2 cups chicken broth

piece of Parmesan rind

1-1½ cups cooked white beans (you can use canned or cooked from dried)

1 bay leaf

heavy pinch Aleppo

salt and pepper, to taste

2 tablespoon fresh dill, roughly chopped

Parmesan for grating, to serve

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large sauté pan. Add the onions, celery and carrots and sauté over medium-low heat until the onions and celery have softened. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute. Add the chicken broth and Parmesan rind and bay leaf. Raise heat to medium, add the cooked white beans, a heavy pinch of Alepoo chili and season heavily with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer add the greens. Cook until tender which is only a couple of minutes. Remove the rind and bay leaf. Serve the greens, beans and broth with a drizzle of good quality olive oil and freshly grated parmesan.