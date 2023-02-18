Black Eyed Pea Fritters

1 cup dried black-eyed peas

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon sazon completa

½ cup red onion, diced small

1 garlic clove, minced

½ tablespoon kosher salt

peanut oil for frying

Place the black-eyed peas overnight in a large pot covered with water.

The next day, gently rub the beans between your fingers until they shed their skin. Discard the skin. Continue until the black-eyed peas are white, then set the cleaned beans aside in a large bowl, reserving the soaking water for later.

In the bowl of a blender or food processor, add the peas, baking soda, onion, garlic, spices, salt, and a ¼ cup of the soaking water, then purée until the mixture becomes a paste, about 1 minute.

Pause in the middle of the blending process and use a rubber spatula to scrape the sides and bottom of the blender bowl to ensure the mixture is evenly incorporated.

In a large cast-iron skillet or heavy-bottomed pot, heat the oil (about 2–3 inches) over medium-high heat until it shimmers.

Using an ice cream scoop, add round balls of the batter to the pan with an inch of space between them.

Once the fritters are golden brown on one side, after about 2–3 minutes, use a spoon to flip them over to cook the other side for 2–3 minutes.

Once the fritters are golden brown on each side, remove them from the pan using a slotted spoon, and let them drain on a plate lined with paper towels.