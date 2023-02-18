Conch Fritters

Yields about 25 fritters

3 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon cayenne powder

3 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning

2 eggs

2 cups whole milk

one dash tabasco

640 grams (just under 1½ pounds) conch, cleaned, chopped in food processor

1 cup yellow onion, minced

½ cup green bell pepper, minced

1 medium to large jalapeno, seeded, minced

½ cup celery, minced

1 tablespoon garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup Italian parsley, finely chopped

peanut oil, for frying

cayenne pepper, for serving

powdered sugar, for serving

Sift together the flour, cayenne powder, baking powder, salt and Old Bay. In a separate bowl whisk together the eggs, milk and tabasco. Fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Fold in the conch, onion, green pepper, jalapeno, celery, garlic and parsley. Chill until ready to use.

Heat 1-2 inches of oil in a Dutch Oven or cast-iron pan to 350° F. Using two spoons or a small scooper, add a small ball of fritter batter carefully into the hot oil. As fritters are cooking, turn them over from time to time and fry until golden brown on both sides. Remove and drain on paper towels. Sprinkled with a little cayenne pepper and powdered sugar before serving. Serve with lime aioli.

Lime Aioli:

1 cup mayonnaise

juice from 1 lime

pinch cayenne pepper

Mix together.