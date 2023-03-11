Shrimp Moqueca

For the shrimp:

12 shrimp, U10-U12, head and shell on if available, peeled and deveined

juice of 1 lime

1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon peeled and microplane ginger

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 13.5-ounce can coconut milk (Thai style)

1 cup chicken stock

1 tablespoon dende (palm) oil (if desired)

2 shallots, cut into thin strips (julienne)

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 red peppers, stemmed, seeded, cut into thin strips (julienne)

1 jalapeno, stemmed, minced with seeds

2 plum tomatoes, cored, cut into thin strips (julienne)

¼ bunch cilantro, roughly chopped

juice of a lime or to taste

For serving:

steamed Jasmine rice

toasted coconut flakes

Toss the shrimp with the lime juice, season with salt and pepper.

In a medium size saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil and dende oil. Drain the shrimp (keeping the lime juice) and cook in the oil for 1 minute, remove from the pot and keep the oil in the pan. add the shallots, garlic, bell pepper and jalapenos until soft. Add the ginger and tomatoes, cook for 2 minutes. Pour in the stock and reduce by half; add the can of coconut milk and allow to simmer for 5 minutes. Add the shrimp back into the pan, add the reserved lime juice, season with salt. Top with cilantro. Serve with steamed rice topped with a little toasted coconut.