Leek & Potato Soup

This soup can be served hot or cold

2 tablespoons butter

1 pound leeks, white parts only, tough green ends discarded, cut in half lengthwise, rinsed in cool water to remove dirt, sliced into ½-inch thick pieces

1 pound medium russet potatoes, peeled and roughly chopped

6 cups chicken

1 bay leaf

½ cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons sour cream

salt, to taste

white pepper, to taste

For serving:

caviar

chives, sliced thin

freshly grated lemon zest

Heat the butter in a stockpot over medium heat. Add the leeks. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables have begun to soften and brown slightly, about 8 to 12 minutes.

Add the chicken stock and bay leaf. Cook until the potatoes are soft. Remove the bay leaf. Reserve 2 cups of liquid. Puree the soup until smooth. Add as much of the reserved liquid as desired. We added about ½ cup of reserved stock to reach our desired consistency. Add the heavy cream and sour cream. Season with salt and white pepper. Serve topped with your favorite garnishes.

Crispy Wispy Leeks

1 leek

grapeseed oil for frying

Remove the root ends and dark green stem of the leek. Cut in half lengthwise and wash and dry well while trying to keep each half intact. Thinly slice the leeks into even pieces, about 2 inches long.

Heat about 1 inch of oil in a pot to 350˚F. Working in very small batches, fry leeks (the oil will bubble up) until golden. Transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel to drain.

Season leeks with salt.