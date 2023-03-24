Leek Vinaigrette

6-8 leeks

For the vinaigrette:

1 shallot, minced

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon grainy mustard

1 tablespoon chopped tarragon

leaves from 1 sprig of thyme, minced

3 tablespoons sherry vinegar

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

For serving:

toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped

chives, sliced into small batons

good extra virgin olive oil for drizzling

Malden sea salt

Trim the root ends of the leek, leaving the leek intact and trim off the dark green ends. Wash the leeks well. Using butcher’s twine, tie the leeks together in bundles of 3-4 leeks. Leave the end of your string log so you can hang it over the side of your pot when you poach the leeks.

Heat a pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Lower in the leeks and cook on a simmer until very tender but not mushy. The leeks should be soft but still hold their shape, about 20-25 minutes. When the leeks are tender, gently lift them out of the water and blot dry on a clean towel.

To serve: Snip off the butcher’s twine and arrange the leeks on your serving plate. Top with the vinaigrette, chopped hazelnuts, a sprinkle of chives, a generous drizzle of good olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt.