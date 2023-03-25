76º

SoFlo Taste

Veal Chops

Michelle Bernstein, SoFlo Taste Host

Tags: SoFlo Recipes
Veal Chops (WPLG, INC.)

Veal Chops

2 veal chops

salt and pepper, to taste

olive oil, as needed

1-2 tablespoons butter

1-2 sprigs rosemary

1-2 sprigs thyme

fresh lemon, if desired

Preheat your oven to 400˚F.

Generously season the veal chops on both sides with salt and pepper. Melt the butter in a large cast-iron pan with a drizzle of olive oil. Sear the veal chops on both sides until golden brown. Add the sprigs of rosemary, thyme and place the veal chops in the oven. Roast for about 8-10 minutes or until desired doneness.

Finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon right over the veal chops before serving.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Born and raised in Miami, of Jewish and Latinx descent, Chef Michelle “Michy” Bernstein is the host of Local10’s Emmy-Award winning SoFlo TASTE and a fixture in the culinary world.

facebook

instagram