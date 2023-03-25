Veal Chops

2 veal chops

salt and pepper, to taste

olive oil, as needed

1-2 tablespoons butter

1-2 sprigs rosemary

1-2 sprigs thyme

fresh lemon, if desired

Preheat your oven to 400˚F.

Generously season the veal chops on both sides with salt and pepper. Melt the butter in a large cast-iron pan with a drizzle of olive oil. Sear the veal chops on both sides until golden brown. Add the sprigs of rosemary, thyme and place the veal chops in the oven. Roast for about 8-10 minutes or until desired doneness.

Finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon right over the veal chops before serving.