Herbaceous Salad with Sherry-Lemon-Honey Vinaigrette

Herbaceous Vinaigrette Salad with Sherry-Lemon-Honey Vinaigrette

For the salad:

1 bunch red and green dandelion greens, washed and trimmed into smaller pieces

1 head radicchio, cut into medium pieces

3-4 endive, ends trimmed, leafed

3-4 oranges (use a mixture like Cara Cara, blood orange and navel) peeled and sliced into rounds

dill fronds, picked

fennel tops, if available, picked

toasted salted sunflower seeds, for garnish

Arrange the greens on your serving platter. Arrange the sliced oranges over the greens. Top with picked dill, fennel tops (if using) and toasted sunflower seeds. Dress with as much of the vinaigrette as desired.

For the Sherry-Lemon-Honey Vinaigrette:

¼ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 shallot minced

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

juice of ½ lemon

1 tablespoon Honey

¼ cup olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

Combine all ingredients expect for the olive oil in a bowl. While whisking, stream in the olive oil until the mixture is emulsified. Season to taste with salt and pepper.