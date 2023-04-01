Herbaceous Salad with Sherry-Lemon-Honey Vinaigrette

Herbaceous Vinaigrette Salad with Sherry-Lemon-Honey Vinaigrette
For the salad:
1 bunch red and green dandelion greens, washed and trimmed into smaller pieces
1 head radicchio, cut into medium pieces
3-4 endive, ends trimmed, leafed
3-4 oranges (use a mixture like Cara Cara, blood orange and navel) peeled and sliced into rounds
dill fronds, picked
fennel tops, if available, picked
toasted salted sunflower seeds, for garnish
Arrange the greens on your serving platter. Arrange the sliced oranges over the greens. Top with picked dill, fennel tops (if using) and toasted sunflower seeds. Dress with as much of the vinaigrette as desired.
For the Sherry-Lemon-Honey Vinaigrette:
¼ teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 shallot minced
2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
juice of ½ lemon
1 tablespoon Honey
¼ cup olive oil
salt and pepper, to taste
Combine all ingredients expect for the olive oil in a bowl. While whisking, stream in the olive oil until the mixture is emulsified. Season to taste with salt and pepper.