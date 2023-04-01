Mushroom Kugel

2 cups vegetable stock

one handful (about ½ cup) dried mushrooms

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter, plus more for greasing the baking dish

3 small leeks, ends trimmed, white and light green sliced into halfmoons, washed-well and dried

2 shallots, minced

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

3 cups of your favorite mushrooms, cut or torn into small pieces

½ bunch lacinato kale, stems removed, leaves cut into thin strips

½ tablespoon thyme, chopped fine

½ tablespoon rosemary, chopped fine

½ cup heavy cream

4 lightly salted matzoh crackers, broken into small pieces

6 eggs, whisked together

½ cup sour cream

salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat your oven to 350˚F. Generously butter the bottom and sides of you baking dish.

Combine the vegetable stock and dried mushrooms in a small pot. Steep the mushrooms in the stock until it is reduced to about 1 ½ cups. Set aside.

Place the broken matzoh crackers in a large bowl. Whisk the eggs and cover the matzoh with the eggs.

Heat the olive oil and butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Cook the leeks and shallots until soft but not browned. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the mushrooms and cook until they release their moisture. Add the kale and sauté until tender. Season well with salt and pepper. Strain the steeped broth into the pan and chop the steeped mushrooms and throw them in as well. Add the herbs and heavy cream. Allow the cream to reduce for a minute or two until slightly thickened. Remove from the heat and transfer into a large bowl.

Transfer the soaked crackers and eggs to the bowl with the leek and mushroom mixture. Add the sour cream to the leek / mushroom mixture. Season with salt and pepper and stir well to combine. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the mixture is set.

Let cool for 10-15 minutes before serving.