Branzino

1 whole Branzino, scaled and gutted

olive oil

Zaatar

Sumac

salt and pepper, to taste

nonstick cooking spray

Preheat your oven to 400˚F. Place a roasting rack over a baking sheet. Generously spray the roasting rack with nonstick cooking spray.

Cut the branzino around the collar, body and tail. Place the branzino on the roasting rack. Drizzle with olive oil. Season with zaatar, sumac and salt and pepper. Roast for 15 minutes or until cooked through, the tip of a knife should slide into the fish easily without adding any pressure.

Using a spatula, place it under the filet and just above the bones of the fish, remove one side. remove the head and bones of the body by lifting them out of the fish. Serve both filet with a drizzle of oil and salt and a squeeze of lemon. caution for bones!