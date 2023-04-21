Ajoblanco Panna Cotta

INGREDIENTS

Yield: 1 Portion

• 47 gr. Ajoblanco Panna Cotta

• 1 ea. (8 gr.) Green Asparagus blanched, braided, seasoned and toss with EVOO

• 3 ea. White Asparagus Blanched Diamonds, seasoned and toss with EVOO

• 4 gr. Green Peas, blanched, peeled, seasoned and toss with EVOO

• 1 gr. Aniss Bread Croutons

• 1 gr. Toasted Pine Nuts

• 5 ea. (3 gr.) Red Grape Wedges, seeded, seasoned and toss with EVOO

• 3 ea. Dill Flower

• 0.5 gr. Jazmine Tea Oil

• 4 ea. Fennel Funds

• 3 tbs. Elderflower Foam

PLATE UP

1. Brailed the green asparagus stem as shows below.

2. Toss with EVOO (Arbequina Variety) and seasoned with salt grapes, peas, white

asparagus diamonds and brailed green asparagus.

3. Arrange green asparagus and peas leaning over left side of the Almond Panna Cotta.

4. Artistically add grapes wedges, white asparagus diamonds, toasted pine nuts and aniss

croutons.

5. Garnish with dill flowers and fennel funds and drizzle with Jasmin Tea Oil over the right

side of the Panna Cotta.

6. Finish with pouring around the edge of the left side of the Panna Cotta the Elderflower

Foam.

7. Serve immediately.

Raw Marcona Almond Paste Recipe

INGREDIENTS

Yield: 10 Portions

• 500 gr. Marcona Almonds

METHOD

1. Place almonds into the Vita-Prep blender and grossly chop them.

2. Transfer chopped almonds to the stone grinder and keep grounding for 24 hours.

3. Remove almond paste from the grinder and reserve into a container at room temperature.

Ajoblanco Panna Cotta Recipe

INGREDIENTS

Yield: 10 Portions

• 450 gr. Marcona Almond Paste

• 6 gr. Garlic Cloves (small one), eye and gen removed

• 500 gr. Water

• 20 gr. Sherry Vinegar

• 50 gr. EVOO (Arbequina Variety)

• 3 gr. Agar Agar (for 1000 gr. of mixture)

• Salt and Fresh Ground White Peppercorn to taste

METHOD

1. Place garlic, almond paste, water and sherry wine into the Vita-Prep.

2. Blend at full speed, begin slowly adding the oil until incorporate.

3. Seasoned to taste and reserve.

4. Transfer almond mix into a small pot, bring to medium-high heat and add Agar Agar.

5. With immersion blender mix until Agar-Agar completely dissolves into the mix.

6. Bring to a boil and pass thru a fine chinois.

7. Strait, pour Ajoblanco Panna Cotta just in the center on each plate (47 grs. x plate)

and hit the bottom of the plate with your open hand for the Panna Cotta spread into a

wider circle as shows on below photos.

8. Allow to cold down to set. Reserve for service.

Jasmin Tea Oil Recipe

INGREDIENTS

Yield: Portions

• 1 ltr. Canola Oil

• 100 gr. Jasmin Tea (Tea Forte Brand from Al Baccio)

• 50 gr. Water

METHOD

1. Place the tea into room temperature water to make it moist as wet soil.

2. In a metal container mix wet tea with the oil.

3. Wrap nicely with plastic film and cook into the oven steam mode at 85°C around 12

hours.

4. Remove the oil form the oven, keep into the cooler for 2 to 3 days and then pass thru a

fine chinois without pressing.

5. Reserve the oil into a squeeze bottle for service.

Anise Bread Croutons Recipe

INGREDIENTS

Yield: 25 Portions

• ½ cup Brioche, cut into 0.3 x 0.3 cm cubes

• 2 gr. Anise Seeds, crushed

• 13.3 gr. Olive Oil

METHOD

1. Freeze the brioche loaf.

2. When frozen, remove the skin and cut into 0.3 x 0.3 cm perfect cubes.

3. Toast the brioche cubes into the oven at 160°C, fan off, until golden color.

4. In a pan warm up the oil, add crushed anise seeds and stir well.

5. Add toasted brioche cubes and carefully stir them into the infused oil until croutons are

well coated with the infused oil.

6. Remove form the heat, allow to cold down and reserve in a dry place.