Golden Beet-Tomato Ceviche

Golden Beet-Tomato Cevich

Yield: 1 Portion

3 ea. Cherry Tomatoes, peeled and toss with EVOO and seasoned with salt and pepper

3 ea. Orange Segments

7 ea. Beets Cubes (1x1 cm)

3 ea. Kumquat Slices

5 ea. Toasted Pistachios Halves

3 ea. Chervil Sprig

3 ea. Tinny Fennel Funds

3 ea. Pimpinella Anisum Flowers

40 gr. Beetroot Leche de Tigre

¼ tsp. EVOO (Arbequina Variety

PLATE UP

1. Arrange tomatoes and orange segments on the bowl as shows.

2. Add golden beets cubes around as shows.

3. Artistically garnish with kumquat slices, pistachios halves, fennel funds, chervil and

Pimpinella Hyssop Flowers.

4. Serve with Beetroot Leche de Tigre on a gooseneck and EVOO on a pipette for table.

Beetroot Leche de Tigre Recipe

INGREDIENTS

Yield: Portions

• 200 gr. Cooked Beetroot, peeled, cut into large cubes and chilled

• 100 gr. Water from Beetroot cooking, chilled

• 150 gr. Fresh Orange Juice (Navelate Variety)

• 150 gr. Fresh Lime Juice

• 1 gr. Fresh Ginger, peeled

• 1 gr. Chili Habanero, seeded and vein removed

• 1.2 gr. Sugar

• Kosher Salt to taste

METHOD

1. Place all ingredients into a Vita-Prep blender and blend until smooth texture.

2. Pass thru a fine chinois and spoon out any foam from the surface.

3. Keep into the cooler until needed.

Peeled Tomatoes Recipe

INGREDIENTS

Yield: 5 Portions

• 1 lb. Cherry Tomatoes

• 2 tbs. EVOO

• Salt & Fresh Ground Black Peppercorn to tast

Boiled Beets Recipe

INGREDIENTS

Yield: 20 Portions

• 4 ea. Golden Beets

METHOD

1. Wash beets under running cold water.

2. Boiled the beets until fork tender.

3. Cooled down in iced water and peel.

4. Cut each one into 1 cm perfect cubes. Reserve for service.