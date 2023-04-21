Golden Beet-Tomato Ceviche

Golden Beet-Tomato Cevich
Yield: 1 Portion
3 ea. Cherry Tomatoes, peeled and toss with EVOO and seasoned with salt and pepper
3 ea. Orange Segments
7 ea. Beets Cubes (1x1 cm)
3 ea. Kumquat Slices
5 ea. Toasted Pistachios Halves
3 ea. Chervil Sprig
3 ea. Tinny Fennel Funds
3 ea. Pimpinella Anisum Flowers
40 gr. Beetroot Leche de Tigre
¼ tsp. EVOO (Arbequina Variety
PLATE UP
1. Arrange tomatoes and orange segments on the bowl as shows.
2. Add golden beets cubes around as shows.
3. Artistically garnish with kumquat slices, pistachios halves, fennel funds, chervil and
Pimpinella Hyssop Flowers.
4. Serve with Beetroot Leche de Tigre on a gooseneck and EVOO on a pipette for table.
Beetroot Leche de Tigre Recipe
INGREDIENTS
Yield: Portions
• 200 gr. Cooked Beetroot, peeled, cut into large cubes and chilled
• 100 gr. Water from Beetroot cooking, chilled
• 150 gr. Fresh Orange Juice (Navelate Variety)
• 150 gr. Fresh Lime Juice
• 1 gr. Fresh Ginger, peeled
• 1 gr. Chili Habanero, seeded and vein removed
• 1.2 gr. Sugar
• Kosher Salt to taste
METHOD
1. Place all ingredients into a Vita-Prep blender and blend until smooth texture.
2. Pass thru a fine chinois and spoon out any foam from the surface.
3. Keep into the cooler until needed.
Peeled Tomatoes Recipe
INGREDIENTS
Yield: 5 Portions
• 1 lb. Cherry Tomatoes
• 2 tbs. EVOO
• Salt & Fresh Ground Black Peppercorn to tast
Boiled Beets Recipe
INGREDIENTS
Yield: 20 Portions
• 4 ea. Golden Beets
METHOD
1. Wash beets under running cold water.
2. Boiled the beets until fork tender.
3. Cooled down in iced water and peel.
4. Cut each one into 1 cm perfect cubes. Reserve for service.